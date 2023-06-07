Walk to End Epilepsy takes place this Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 10th annual Walk to End Epilepsy is this Saturday at Elver Park. Festivities kick off at 10 a.m.

Epilepsy is a brain disorder characterized by repeated seizures, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, and the Epilepsy Foundation works with more than 350,000 Wisconsinites every year.

Kristin Hubbard Dostal, the executive director for the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin, sat down with Leigh Mills, and Dostal says one of the most significant issues with finding a cure for the disease is because each case is unique to the person it affects.

“So, one of the things with epilepsy is that there isn’t a specific demographic of people,” Dostal says. “It can onset at any time. One in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy in their lifetime, which is a really huge number. Because it’s so specifically unique to one individual, it makes it hard for medication.”

