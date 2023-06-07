Walk to End Epilepsy takes place this Saturday

The walk is happening this Saturday at Elver Park.
The 10th annual Walk to End Epilepsy is this Saturday at Elver Park. Festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
By Trevor Wymer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 10th annual Walk to End Epilepsy is this Saturday at Elver Park. Festivities kick off at 10 a.m.

Epilepsy is a brain disorder characterized by repeated seizures, according to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, and the Epilepsy Foundation works with more than 350,000 Wisconsinites every year.

Kristin Hubbard Dostal, the executive director for the Epilepsy Foundation of Wisconsin, sat down with Leigh Mills, and Dostal says one of the most significant issues with finding a cure for the disease is because each case is unique to the person it affects.

“So, one of the things with epilepsy is that there isn’t a specific demographic of people,” Dostal says. “It can onset at any time. One in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy in their lifetime, which is a really huge number. Because it’s so specifically unique to one individual, it makes it hard for medication.”

If you would like to learn more about this weekend’s walk or register, click here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

gavel generic
Man convicted of participating in straw purchases of guns sentenced
Man convicted of participating in straw purchases of guns sentenced
Juan José López
Dane County leaders grieve loss of Latino community leader
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway marks Bike Week, on June 7, 2023.
Madison marks Bike Week; here are the remaining events
Wisconsin Republicans block meningitis vaccine requirement for students