Watching weekend rain chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold to move to the southwest of the region early today. The front will keep a few scattered clouds around early today.

Highs will be near average in the middle to upper 70s. Canadian high pressure will then build in and bring plenty of sunshine for this afternoon, Thursday, and Friday. High temperatures will return to the lower 80s by the end of the week.

A few scattered showers are expected during the weekend as another cold front pushes through. Showers will be likely during the day Saturday, but a few scattered showers will be possible Saturday night as well. Cooler temperatures will be seen during the early part of next week with highs back in the lower 70s.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 76. Wind: NE 10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 48. Wind: NE 10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 76.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 81.

