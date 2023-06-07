Watching weekend rain chances

Temperatures remain comfortable
Temperatures remain comfortable
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Becoming sunny today
  • Pleasant Thursday & Friday
  • Rain chances on Saturday
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold to move to the southwest of the region early today. The front will keep a few scattered clouds around early today.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Highs will be near average in the middle to upper 70s. Canadian high pressure will then build in and bring plenty of sunshine for this afternoon, Thursday, and Friday. High temperatures will return to the lower 80s by the end of the week.

A few scattered showers are expected during the weekend as another cold front pushes through. Showers will be likely during the day Saturday, but a few scattered showers will be possible  Saturday night as well. Cooler temperatures will be seen during the early part of next week with highs back in the lower 70s.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 76. Wind: NE 10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 48. Wind: NE 10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 76.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 81.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond

Latest News

Watching weekend rain chances
Plenty of sunshine.
Sunny Stretch Ahead
Temperatures in the 70s for most today.
Cooler & cloudier today
Cooler temperatures today