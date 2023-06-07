Wisconsin Legislature to vote on increasing parole transparency

File image
File image(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s parole commission would be forced to post its decisions online about who has been granted and denied parole under a Republican-authored bill up for final approval in the state Senate on Wednesday.

The Assembly passed a previous version of the bill with bipartisan support in March. But the Senate plans to make changes, which will require the Assembly to vote on it again before it heads to Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.

Under the bill, the Department of Corrections would be required to post the names of individuals granted parole, denied parole or returned to prison following the revocation of parole. It would also have to post monthly and annual aggregate totals for each of those categories. Commission agendas currently don’t list parole applicants’ names.

Republicans criticized the commission after it decided to parole convicted murderer Douglas Balsewicz last year. He had served 25 years of an 80-year sentence for fatally stabbing his wife. Her family insisted that they weren’t notified of the decision until only a few days before he was set to be released.

The commission’s chairperson, John Tate, ultimately rescinded Balsewicz’s parole at Gov. Tony Evers request and resigned a few weeks later, again at the governor’s request.

Evers has not said whether he would sign the bill into law.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond

Latest News

Republicans who control the Legislature have blamed the state's licensing delays on Democratic...
Longer renewal times, other changes eyed to speed up Wisconsin licensing delays
Wisconsin Senate to take up bills targeting unemployment benefits
Wisconsin’s GOP-led Legislature to block meningitis vaccine requirement for students
FILE PHOTO - Gas pump.
Wisconsin Legislature set to protect access to gas-powered vehicles