Women-owned businesses featured in Brava Magazine
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Women-owned businesses across Madison are making a difference in their communities through home renovations, clothing, and donuts.
Brava Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace highlighted her favorite area businesses that are women owned -- one of them extending three generations from grandmother to granddaughter.
To learn more and see a digital copy of the current issue, visit www.bravamagazine.com.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.