15 Flashbacks: Madison crossing guard brightens his corner of the world

Looking back at some of John’s favorite stories during his time at NBC15
John Stofflet looks back on a former west side Madison crossing guard who brightened up his corner of the world.
By John Stofflet
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When you cross paths with Bob Ringquist at his crosswalk, it doesn’t take you long to figure out, Bob has the corner on happiness.

He greets both pedestrians and drivers at the corner of Glenway and Monroe Street in Madison with an enthusiastic wave, and knows many of those passing by each morning by name. A number of those walking or driving by wave back, or stop to talk with Bob, who became a crossing guard six years ago.

He remembers the crossing guards when he was a kid, always looked up to them, and decided to become one himself.

Bob said, “It’s a nice feeling. These people and I literally are strangers, except for this short block of time that we see each other. It’s a nice feeling to make an impact on people we don’t know..except for down here.”

When we stopped by one recent morning, three different people who walk or drive by Bob on a regular basis stopped to sing his praises.

Jessica Maes said, “He’s the happiest person ever!”. Bridget Dodge added, “His infectious joy is everywhere...and he’s warming people’s hearts. The kids just feel so protected and loved by him.” After giving Bob a big hug, Randi Smith said, “It’s just infectious. It makes you happy to see someone who spreads their joy...and it’s so genuine.”

Bob said spreading a little joy each morning brings him joy. “I am very lucky to be at this corner...because of the people. They kind of make me feel like I’m wanted here....and that is a good feeling to know you’re wanted somewhere.”

That makes the corner of Glenway and Monroe a “somewhere” where no one feels like a stranger--at least for an hour each weekday morning.

Bob brightens his little corner of the world with his hands....and his heart. As Randi Smith put it, “If the world were full of more people like Bob, it would be a great place to be.”

(If you’d like to learn more about applying to be a Madison crossing guard, click here.)

If you’d like to nominate someone for NBC15′s Making a Difference Award, click here.)

Links

Madison Crossing Guard Application Site. Nominate someone for a Making a Difference Award.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

Found Safe
Silver Alert canceled, 60-year-old man found safe
Juan Jose Lopez
Dane County leaders grieve loss of Latino community leader
gavel generic
Man convicted of participating in straw purchases of guns sentenced
Man convicted of participating in straw purchases of guns sentenced