911 disconnect leads to arrest on Troy Dr

(WHSV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 911 disconnect ended in an arrest when Madison police went to check where the call had been placed.

While investigating the call, officers heard an active disturbance occurring nearby, MPD reported.

As they followed the sound on the 1500 block of Troy Drive, police found a woman and three children outside of their home, the department explained.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on counts of disorderly conduct, battery, strangulation, intimidation of a victim and theft.

MPD did not say if the call was related to the disturbance.

