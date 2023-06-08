MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Family Insurance Championship is back at University Ridge.

While the tournament doesn’t start until Friday, Monday was a busy day at the course.

The tournament hosted the First Tee of South Central Wisconsin Skills Challenge.

Sixty kids from around the area, plus some moms and dads, had a little fun at the course, while helping grow the game.

“The kids love coming out. We have ten different teams of kids who are coming and competing to golf the 18th hole while the rest of us watch from the sky box,” said Jenny Wartinbee of the First Tee of South Central Wisconsin.

It’s safe to say everyone had a good time while having a lot of fun at the golf course.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.