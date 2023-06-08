American Family Insurance Championship is back at University Ridge

The American Family Insurance Championship is back at University Ridge.
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Family Insurance Championship is back at University Ridge.

While the tournament doesn’t start until Friday, Monday was a busy day at the course.

The tournament hosted the First Tee of South Central Wisconsin Skills Challenge.

Sixty kids from around the area, plus some moms and dads, had a little fun at the course, while helping grow the game.

“The kids love coming out. We have ten different teams of kids who are coming and competing to golf the 18th hole while the rest of us watch from the sky box,” said Jenny Wartinbee of the First Tee of South Central Wisconsin.

It’s safe to say everyone had a good time while having a lot of fun at the golf course.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

Jocko’s Day at the AmFam
Steve Stricker hits an approach shot on the second hole during the final round of a Champions...
Golfers talk American Family Insurance Championship host Steve Stricker
Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer is congratulatecd after hitting a two-run home run during the...
Wiemer has 2 HRs, 5 RBIs as Brewers roll to 10-2 victory over Orioles
Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer is congratulated after hitting a walk-off RBI single during the...
Joey Wiemer’s 10th-inning single lifts Brewers over Orioles 4-3