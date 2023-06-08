Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Madison hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The man accused of homicide in a deadly hit and run late last month saw his bail significantly reduced during a hearing Thursday morning, court records show.

Anthony Moore is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle along with hit and run involving death. He was allegedly behind the wheel when Nicole McDougal was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, May 20, while crossing the street at an intersection of Aberg Ave. and Shopko Drive.

During his preliminary hearing on the last day of May, Dane Co. Judge Nicholas McNamara set Moore’s bail at $100,000 and placed multiple restrictions on him, should he be released. Just over a week later, after a new judge had been assigned to the case, Judge David Conway cut that amount to $15,000, with the stipulation that all other restrictions put in place by McNamara remain in effect, according to state court records.

If released, Moore, 23, is prohibited from driving a motor vehicle, consuming alcohol, and contacting the victim’s family, among other restrictions. He would also be required to be home between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. every day.

Moore is due back in court on Aug. 17 for a status conference hearing.

The Madison Police Dept. previously reported officers responded to the scene on the city’s near east side shortly before 9 p.m. Several witnesses told investigators McDougal was hit while crossing the road by a speeding vehicle that had gone through a red light. Emergency responders tried to save McDougal but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD officers later located the vehicle in the 700 block of Jacobson Ave. Moore was identified as its registered owner and was taken into custody.

