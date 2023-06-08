Big Ten reveals UW-Madison’s 2024, 2025 football opponents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We now know when Wisconsin will face its Big Ten challengers in its upcoming seasons, including new conference additions University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC).

The Big Ten explained Thursday that under its new scheduling model, schools will have protected opponents and rotating opponents.

For Wisconsin, its protected teams are Iowa and Minnesota, keeping the Paul Bunyan axe rivalry game alive. The Badgers will play a home and away game with newcomer USC over the next two years.

Each conference member will play nine intraconference games per season, and teams will play ever other conference opponent at least twice, one home and one away, in a four-year period.

In 2024, the Badgers will face Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue at home. They will travel to face Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, and USC.

In 2025, the Badgers will have home games against Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State and USC. The team will travel for Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers and UCLA.

