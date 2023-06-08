Big Ten reveals UW-Madison’s 2024, 2025 football opponents

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) reaches to pick up offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini...
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) reaches to pick up offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini (63) after Mertz scored a touchdown against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 15-14. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We now know when Wisconsin will face its Big Ten challengers in its upcoming seasons, including new conference additions University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC).

The Big Ten explained Thursday that under its new scheduling model, schools will have protected opponents and rotating opponents.

For Wisconsin, its protected teams are Iowa and Minnesota, keeping the Paul Bunyan axe rivalry game alive. The Badgers will play a home and away game with newcomer USC over the next two years.

Each conference member will play nine intraconference games per season, and teams will play ever other conference opponent at least twice, one home and one away, in a four-year period.

In 2024, the Badgers will face Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue at home. They will travel to face Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, and USC.

In 2025, the Badgers will have home games against Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State and USC. The team will travel for Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers and UCLA.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

FILE - Marquette head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the second half of an NCAA college...
Marquette extends Shaka Smart’s contract through 2029-30 season
FILE - United States' Hilary Knight (21) looks on during practice at the LECOM Harborcenter...
Former UW Badger Hilary Knight voted IIHF’s first female player of the year
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2016, file photo, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst reacts after a...
REPORT: Former Badgers HC Paul Chryst headed to Texas as offensive analyst
UW Women’s Rowing Coach Bebe Bryans steps down after 19 years.
UW Women’s Rowing Coach Bebe Bryans steps down