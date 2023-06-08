Dane County’s cardiac arrest save percentage double the national average

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County EMS is reporting double the national average success rate when returning a person who suffered cardiac arrest to quality of life.

“We respond to just over 400 sudden cardiac arrests in a given year. In Dane County, for every patient that we respond to, we have about a 15% success rate in returning that person to a quality of life. Nationally, that’s at right around 7% for the quality of life,” said EMS data analyst Eric Anderson.

Anderson says when a bystander responds with CPR, the survival rate jumps to 65%. SSM Health EMS regional medical director, Dr. Kacey Kronenfeld, says a huge part of the success is bystander CPR, getting crucial compressions started immediately while EMS is on the way. The only way this is possible is by training 911 call-takers on how to best convey CPR instructions over the phone.

“It can take four to eight minutes for our First Responders to arrive, so our telecommunications, our 911 center call-takers are truly our first, first responders,” said Dr. Kronenfeld. “The honest truth is most people are scared. Most people are scared because 75% of cardiac arrests in Dane County occurred in private residences. So it’s not this random person you come across; most the time, it’s someone you know.”

Minutes can make the difference in a person’s survival and how much brain damage occurs when someone suffers cardiac arrest. But training someone with no CPR experience over the phone during an emergency is easier said than done. Dane County public safety communications director Luis Bixler says they go through five to six months of training to help any caller in a variety of situations.

“For some people, it may be repetitive persistence, repeating the same verbiage over and over again. For some people, it requires a more forceful approach. So it’s definitely not a one-type deal for everybody,” said Bixler

It’s training that is truly making all the difference for people across Dane County.

“Bystanders’ CPR continues to be the most influential means of impacting whether that individual will survive if they suffer from cardiac arrest,” said Dr. Kronenfeld.

