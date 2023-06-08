Drought Raised to “Moderate” Levels

Lack of rain has increased the drought severity for our area
Southern Wisconsin is now under moderate drought
Southern Wisconsin is now under moderate drought(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Drought levels increasing across the state
  • Clouds and showers for the weekend
  • Cooler air moves in Sunday
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We had another gorgeous day out there for southern Wisconsin all due to a ridge of high pressure keeping us dry with winds out of the north.  This evening we’ll stay mostly clear with temperatures close to 50. And as we end the workweek, we’ll be looking at another sunny and dry day on Friday with highs year 80.

We ended the month of May with just over 3″ deficit of precipitation, and so far this month, we are still lagging about 1/2″ behind our average. With all this sunny and dry weather we’ve had since the middle of May, the U.S. Drought Monitor has been increasing our drought intensity.

Last week just over 66% of the state was at “abnormally dry”, the lowest tier of concern. This week, the intensity has increased to 88% of the state under abnormally dry with now our southern counties under moderate drought.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

We do have a chance of showers coming up this weekend.  A cold front will be moving in and with it we could see some showers forming Saturday afternoon, likely off and on through Sunday morning, with accumulations less than an inch.  Our temperatures will also be going down with the front, with highs on Sunday only reaching into the mid to upper 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Monday could also give us another shot of precipitation,  but that looks like all we’ll see until the following weekend.  Next week temperatures will be back on the rise and into the lower 80s by Wednesday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

Sunshine Today and Friday
Sunny and mild conditions will be seen through the day.
Sunshine Today and Friday
Sunshine Today and Friday
Plenty of sunshine.
Nothing But Sunshine