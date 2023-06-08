East Side to get new summer market

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - People on Madison’s east side will soon have another place to soak up the summer sun and do a little shopping.

Christine’s Kitchens is launching a new outdoor weekly market, operator Christine Ameigh announced.

The market, at 2817 E Washington Ave, will feature local food, art and music. It will run every Wednesday from June 21-Sept 20 from 5-8 p.m.

Vouchers will be available for free meals from the vendors open at the market.

Ameigh says the goal of the market is to make the East Side more welcoming, and to show off local businesses and street art.

