Golfers talk American Family Insurance Championship host Steve Stricker

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Am Fam tournament host Steve Stricker is one of the favorites on the PGA Tour Champions.

He’s done so much for the game of golf and raised a lot of money for charities around the area. But it seems, while he is well liked, some of the tour pros at this year’s tournament may be a little mad at him.

Stricker has won three times already this year on tour, including two majors.

“I told him after the PGA he should take the rest of the year off. Just take it easy,” said Ken Tanigawa, from the PGA Tour Champions.

“You get tired of getting your teeth kicked in, but he’s such a good guy. What great golf he’s played for so long now and been so consistent.” added Scott Dunlap, another PGA Tour Champions pro.

All the players we talked to all joked that they have to make more birdies.

