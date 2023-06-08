Investigation continues in killing outside Madison’s Lush Lounge, MPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is assuring the public that several of its detectives are still working to arrest whoever was behind a deadly shooting that happened nearly three weeks ago on the city’s far east side.

In an update Thursday, the police department said multiple members of its Violent Crime Unit were investigating the May 21 killing outside of the Lush Lounge. The latest statement did not indicate how many; however, shortly after the shooting MPD stated that more than 20 detectives were on the case.

The detectives still involved in the investigation continue to review the digital evidence they collected and talk to people who were at the private party being held that night at the bar, which is in the 3700 block of E. Washington St.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Madison Area CrimeStoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

Thirty-two-year-old Raheem Blue was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. in the Lush Lounge parking lot. MPD previously indicated that a private party was wrapping up at the bar and the people inside were in the midst of leaving.

The first officers were on the scene within a minute, the police department reported. They began taking life-saving measures and Blue was taken to the hospital where he later passed.

The police statements have not offered any insight into what may have led to the gunfire.

