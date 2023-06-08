Jocko’s Day at the AmFam

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hey everybody, it’s Mike “Jocko” Jacques. What a day I’ve had at the American Family Insurance Championship.

I’ve attached all the video, and I’m not bragging, it was just a great day and I love sharing it with all of you.

Check this out. I talked with my buddy Jim Buccheim from American Family Insurance, about the tournament in our 5 p.m. newscast.

During our 6 p.m. newscast I got to catch up with one of golf’s greats, Justin Leonhard.

And if that’s not enough for you, I caught up with golf legend Ernie Els.

All three are great guys.

To top it all off, I got to play in the Pro Am today with Leonard and my friends from American Family Insurance.

Can’t wait to be back at the course on Thursday.

