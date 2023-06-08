Jordanian officers visit Madison Police Dept. as part of study trip

By Tyler Peters
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is welcoming in officers from overseas this week.

The officers are from the country of Jordan and are visiting MPD for their study trip to learn more about ways to advance women in policing.

Jordan has historically not allowed women to work in its police departments, but that’s no longer the case. The group of Jordan officers are visiting MPD because of the department’s success of recruiting women.

“We have the same training, and we incorporate everything the same way no matter who you are and what you bring to the department,” MPD Officer Paige Decent said.

According to MPD, its department is the national leader in small and medium cities when it comes to recruiting and retaining women. Currently, 28% of its department is female.

“(The Jordanians) have been able to see that our officers, male or female, do everything equally,” Decent said.

For the group of Jordanian’s, it’s been a culture shock, but they’re trying to make it a shock no more.

“To maintain the human rights, to maintain the dignity of women all over the world, it is in need, really, the presence of police, women in police,” Brigadier General Majdi Shaher Mefleh Al Rahmneh, a male officer from Jordan, said.

MPD took them on ride-alongs with officers, showed them their trainings and had them talk with the department’s female leadership.

Captain Dina Mfadi Al Hwaitat, a female officer from Jordan, said it’s important for a woman like herself to go through this experience.

“When I come back to Jordan and talk to my colleagues, female colleagues, officers, and I tell them about what I saw here, they would accept it maybe more than when male gives them the same message,” she said.

She hopes to inspire other Jordanian women to join their country’s police forces.

“I saw female police officers doing a patrol, and I enjoyed it and I would like to do it, they will believe me and they would like to do it just like me,” she said.

The Jordanian officers will continue to spend time with MPD up until Friday.

