Madison family mourns victim of hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is mourning their daughter and sister.

According to Madison Police Department, 40-year-old Nicole McDougal was killed when a driver allegedly was intoxicated and ran a red light, hit her and drove off.

McDougal’s sister Jaclyn said Nicole loved being outside and walking the trail behind the intersection of Aberg Avenue and Shopko Drive. This is right where she was killed while crossing the street.

Family and friends put up a memorial for Nicole with her picture and a cross inscribed by her mother saying she’ll always miss Nicole.

Nicole McDougal was the woman killed while crossing the street on Aberg Ave and Shopko Dr on May 20th. @madisonpolice called it a fatal hit and run.



I’m speaking with McDougal’s family after the man accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle was in court today. pic.twitter.com/6aqHxKXmlM — Marcus Aarsvold (@m_aarsvold) June 8, 2023

The family is in shock because Nicole survived another crash 24 years ago. A 1999 van crash resulted in the deaths of seven younger individuals traveling in Janesville selling magazines. McDougal’s sister said that crash deeply impacted their family and McDougal suffered a traumatic brain injury, taking years to recover, only to be killed in a hit-and-run.

“It’s rough,” Jaclyn said. “Nobody expects to lose their big sister, their daughter, their aunt and a friend.”

Jaclyn said her sister was unique and funny, who always helped others. Nicole even provided temporary shelter in her home for individuals experiencing homelessness. Neighbors say her death is a great loss for the community.

A GoFundMe was started to raise money for funeral expenses.

Nicole McDougal (NBC15)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.