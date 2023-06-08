Madison family mourns victim of hit-and-run

Nicole McDougal
Nicole McDougal(Family of Nicole McDougal)
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is mourning their daughter and sister.

According to Madison Police Department, 40-year-old Nicole McDougal was killed when a driver allegedly was intoxicated and ran a red light, hit her and drove off.

McDougal’s sister Jaclyn said Nicole loved being outside and walking the trail behind the intersection of Aberg Avenue and Shopko Drive. This is right where she was killed while crossing the street.

Family and friends put up a memorial for Nicole with her picture and a cross inscribed by her mother saying she’ll always miss Nicole.

The family is in shock because Nicole survived another crash 24 years ago. A 1999 van crash resulted in the deaths of seven younger individuals traveling in Janesville selling magazines. McDougal’s sister said that crash deeply impacted their family and McDougal suffered a traumatic brain injury, taking years to recover, only to be killed in a hit-and-run.

“It’s rough,” Jaclyn said. “Nobody expects to lose their big sister, their daughter, their aunt and a friend.”

Jaclyn said her sister was unique and funny, who always helped others. Nicole even provided temporary shelter in her home for individuals experiencing homelessness. Neighbors say her death is a great loss for the community.

A GoFundMe was started to raise money for funeral expenses.

Nicole McDougal
Nicole McDougal(NBC15)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

15 Flashbacks
15 Flashbacks: Hogs for Heroes helps veterans on the road to recovery
Southern Wisconsin is now under moderate drought
Drought Raised to “Moderate” Levels
Junior divers from across the country compete in Madison
Junior divers from across the country compete at Nicholas Recreation Center
FILE - Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels makes his way to the podium to...
Former GOP Wisconsin governor candidate Tim Michels sues organizer who says he wasn’t paid