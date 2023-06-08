Make-A-Wish recipient golfs alongside Jerry Kelly in Thursday’s Pro-Am

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ethan Ellefson said he’s never been so happy on a golf course before.

Ethan and his father Ryan Ellefson had the chance to golf alongside PGA Tour Champions Pro Jerry Kelly at the American Family Insurance Championship’s Thursday Pro Am at University Ridge.

Ethan Ellefson had a pretty good excuse for missing school today... he got to golf alongside @jerrykelly13pga @ExactSciences & @PrevGenetics partnered with @MakeAWish to give Ethan and his Dad a day they'll never forget! pic.twitter.com/mK1LEwvRIW — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) June 8, 2023

The opportunity arose when Exact Sciences and PreventionGenetics decided to partner with Make-A-Wish and allocate two spots from their Thursday morning pro-am foursome to a Make-A-Wish recipient.

Ethan lives with chronic kidney disease, and before his kidney transplant two years ago, his wish was granted to play golf at the Kohler courses. Now that he’s recovered from his surgery and is back to playing golf, Make-A-Wish contacted Ethan about another unique opportunity.

“Two months ago, beginning of my high school golf season he [Ethan’s dad] asked me if this was something I wanted to do and I was like absolutely,” Ethan said.

Exact Sciences VP of Commercial Rare Disease, Bobby Adamov, said this is the first year they’ve partnered with Make-A-Wish for the AmFam tournament, and the idea for it came from a previous event with Make-A-Wish in Milwaukee.

“Being in genetic testing, when kids enter Make-A-Wish and you’re diagnosed with some type of condition at an early age and there’s very much a genetic component because that shouldn’t happen to younger kids,” Adamov said. “Knowing what we do up in Marshfield it just seemed like a great fit and so how can we make this work, and the leadership team at Make-A-Wish, PreventionGenetics and Exact Sciences was able to pull something together and we’re really glad we could do it.”

Ethan is graduating from Sun Prairie West on Friday and played varsity golf in high school. His father Ryan said it’s been exciting watching his skill level continue to grow, and now witness him learn from Jerry Kelly was a moment he’ll never forget.

“Having Make-A-Wish treat Ethan and I to this wonderful experience being able to play with Jerry Kelly, and Exact Sciences supporting that, it’s really a dream come true being able to see what the pros go through,” Ryan said. “These greens... oh my gosh they’re a lot harder than the casual greens that I’m used to playing.”

“He should feel good about his game,” Kelly said. “He played fantastic. These were tough conditions out here for us, so we know what it was like for them.”

Ryan said he and Ethan are long-time fans of Jerry Kelly, and were even in the crowd at University Ridge a couple years ago when Jerry won the AmFam Championship.

“It’s awesome to golf with someone from Wisconsin who kind of knows what you’re talking about when you’re talking about home things and he’s very personable,” Ethan said.

“Having my wife go through her kidney problems and Ethan with a rare kidney disease, and Preventive Genetics that Exact Sciences has acquired about a year and a half ago, that’s what they do,” Kelly said. “They find the mutations in your genes and I think that is the future of medicine completely, to target the individual, not just do the chemo and do the radiation and kill your entire body. They can target these specific mutations and I think that’s -- that’s such a great thing for the world, but it’s just another way Exact Sciences is really getting in the forefront of helping everyone.”

