Non-profit chosen for “Design for a Difference” free interior makeover

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday, local nonprofit Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce was chosen for Floor360′s Design for a Difference free interior makeover.

“This is gonna make such a difference in the lives of not only the staff and really sort of, you know, upscaling their ability to really perform and really create an opportunity to provide a much better service to our Latino populations who are Latino business owners who deserve that,” Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce Chief Development Officer and Managing Director of Operations said.

Acevedo said the current space isn’t conducive for creating opportunities for the entrepreneurs they serve.

“Every third Wednesday of the month, we’ll have this place lined up with businesses wrapped around this entire facility, showcasing their products showcasing their businesses and also selling right and making money so we create we want to create those opportunities. So we would love an open concept. We love our ability to host events with a much larger capacity as well,” Acevedo said.

The office is in the old Roughing It furniture story… and it still feels like you are in a log cabin with wood paneling lining the walls and a stone fireplace in the middle of the room.

This will be Floor360′s 7th Design for a Difference makeover in the Madison area, Director Angela Skalitzky said designers are eager to transform this space, and they already have some ideas.

“Definitely new flooring throughout the space, the carpet and the flooring is worn. And then also some new walls. I think putting some new walls in here to section out the spaces a little bit better. They want places for people to come and meet with their clients. So they have a nice professional space to meet with their clients to help their success,” Skalitzky said.

The person who nominated the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce understands the power behind a renovated space. Nina Gehan, the CEO and Founder of Meaningful Development and Communications was an employee at Centro Hispano when Design for a Difference made over their space in 2017.

“If you look at programming or all the numbers it’s central and you look at when design for a difference came in. And then you look after. You can see that difference because you could see the amount of programs that are starting you can see how the numbers went up. And that’s because the space changed,” Gehan said.

Acevedo has seen the Latino Chamber of Commerce grow from a one person organization to a 13 member team, he can’t wait to see how this makeover will impact the nonprofit in the future.

“We are extremely grateful to floor 360 and design for a difference for for their commitment to improving the lives and the quality of life for Latino communities here in Fitchburg, as well as throughout the state of Wisconsin by granting us this opportunity,” Acevedo said.

This makeover is entirely based on donations. Floor360 starts with a zero-dollar budget, and they have ended up with $700,000 makeovers. But they do need your help, if you do want to donate, volunteer your time or talent, you can sign up and learn more on Floor360′s website.

