Non-profit chosen for “Design for a Difference” free interior makeover

By Maria Lisignoli
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday, local nonprofit Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce was chosen for Floor360′s Design for a Difference free interior makeover.

“This is gonna make such a difference in the lives of not only the staff and really sort of, you know, upscaling their ability to really perform and really create an opportunity to provide a much better service to our Latino populations who are Latino business owners who deserve that,” Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce Chief Development Officer and Managing Director of Operations said.

Acevedo said the current space isn’t conducive for creating opportunities for the entrepreneurs they serve.

“Every third Wednesday of the month, we’ll have this place lined up with businesses wrapped around this entire facility, showcasing their products showcasing their businesses and also selling right and making money so we create we want to create those opportunities. So we would love an open concept. We love our ability to host events with a much larger capacity as well,” Acevedo said.

The office is in the old Roughing It furniture story… and it still feels like you are in a log cabin with wood paneling lining the walls and a stone fireplace in the middle of the room.

Caption

This will be Floor360′s 7th Design for a Difference makeover in the Madison area, Director Angela Skalitzky said designers are eager to transform this space, and they already have some ideas.

“Definitely new flooring throughout the space, the carpet and the flooring is worn. And then also some new walls. I think putting some new walls in here to section out the spaces a little bit better. They want places for people to come and meet with their clients. So they have a nice professional space to meet with their clients to help their success,” Skalitzky said.

The person who nominated the Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce understands the power behind a renovated space. Nina Gehan, the CEO and Founder of Meaningful Development and Communications was an employee at Centro Hispano when Design for a Difference made over their space in 2017.

“If you look at programming or all the numbers it’s central and you look at when design for a difference came in. And then you look after. You can see that difference because you could see the amount of programs that are starting you can see how the numbers went up. And that’s because the space changed,” Gehan said.

Acevedo has seen the Latino Chamber of Commerce grow from a one person organization to a 13 member team, he can’t wait to see how this makeover will impact the nonprofit in the future.

“We are extremely grateful to floor 360 and design for a difference for for their commitment to improving the lives and the quality of life for Latino communities here in Fitchburg, as well as throughout the state of Wisconsin by granting us this opportunity,” Acevedo said.

This makeover is entirely based on donations. Floor360 starts with a zero-dollar budget, and they have ended up with $700,000 makeovers. But they do need your help, if you do want to donate, volunteer your time or talent, you can sign up and learn more on Floor360′s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

Wednesday, local nonprofit Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce was chosen for Floor360′s...
Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce
Southern Wisconsin is now under moderate drought
Drought Raised to “Moderate” Levels
Wisconsin capital building
Wisconsin lawmakers strike deal to give more funding to local governments
Anthony Moore, 23, is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run...
Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Madison hit-and-run