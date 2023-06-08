Police find car involved in Near East Side shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police made progress on an investigation into shots fired Tuesday night that damaged multiple Near East Side homes.

MPD reported that they found a vehicle involved in the incident where shots exchanged between two vehicles hit nearby homes on Dahle St.

One woman was cut by debris when a bullet entered her home, and another lodged in a mattress someone was lying on, MPD said.

In total, three houses were hit and over a dozen shell casings were recovered. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Violent Crime Unit. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

