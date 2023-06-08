Property owner must pay to dispose of tires man illegally dumped on their land, police say

Surveillance cameras captured a man dumping dozens of tires on a private property in Ohio. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Surveillance cameras captured a man dumping dozens of tires on a private property in Ohio, and the property owner is left having to pay to dispose of them.

According to Akron police, the incident happened the evening of May 23.

Police have identified the person responsible as 47-year-old Gabriel Brown. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and police are still looking for him.

Brown is charged with illegally transporting and dumping scrap tires, according to police.

Depending on the size of the tires, the property owner will now have to pay between $550 to $880 to properly dispose of them, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2181, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

Nicole McDougal
Madison family mourns victim of hit-and-run
15 Flashbacks
15 Flashbacks: Hogs for Heroes helps veterans on the road to recovery
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Biden condemns wave of state legislation to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, says ‘these are our kids’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump braces for possible federal charges after being warned he’s a target of documents probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
DeSantis recruiters eyed Catholic church for migrant flights that bishop calls ‘reprehensible’