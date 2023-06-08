Sunshine Today and Friday

Sunny and Pleasant Today

A Little Warmer Friday

Rain chances on Saturday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Canadian high pressure will build into the region today. It will bring plenty of sunshine, lighter wind and comfortable conditions for today and Friday. High temperatures today will reach the middle 70s but by Friday, we will be back in the lower 80s.

What’s Coming Up...

At that point a cold front will slide in from the northwest. This front will bring increasing rain chances during the upcoming weekend. Showers will begin later in the day Saturday and continuing Saturday night and into Sunday. Temperatures will cool significantly behind the front. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 80s but by Sunday, highs will only reach the upper 60s.

Cooler temperatures will continue into the early part of next week with highs back in the lower 70s.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 76. Wind: NE 5.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 51. Wind: Calm.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 81.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon showers/t-storms. High: 84.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.