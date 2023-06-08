TruStage CEO announces retirement amid strike negotiations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - TruStage is going to have a new CEO starting in October, the insurance and investment company announced Thursday.

Current CEO Robert Trunzo will be retiring and is set to be succeeded by former Allstate President of Protection Products & Services Group Terrance Williams.

The announcement comes amidst the company working on an agreement with workers who went on strike. The strike was paused on Tuesday for negotiations.

Williams will begin working at TruStage on June 26 and will work closely with Trunzo until his October retirement, when Williams will officially become President and CEO.

Former Allstate executive Terrance Williams will succeed Trunzo as TruStage CEO. (TruStage)

Williams worked as a Nationwide executive before his time at Allstate, where he was in charge of a multibillion-dollar division of the company.

The soon-to-be CEO has been recognized by Forbes as one of “The World’s Most Influential CMOs” in both 2017 and 2018 as well as one of the most influential black corporate directors by Savoy Magazine in 2021, TruStage said.

Williams has participated in several philanthropic efforts including Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Urban League and several mentor programs.

Trunzo has been working for TruStage since 2005 and has served in various leadership roles before taking the position of CEO in 2014, the company explained. Since then, the company’s annual income increased by $2 billion to $5.2 billion and more than doubled the insurance giant’s assets.

TruStage credited Trunzo for much of its success over his time there, noting that he helped lead the company through its transition from its previous incarnation as CUNA Mutual Group.

