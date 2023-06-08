Two suspects accused of attacking man over vape pen in downtown Madison

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vape pen led two men to attack someone Tuesday night in downtown Madison, the victim explained to police.

Madison Police Department reported a man flagged down passing officers just before midnight Tuesday on the 500 block of State Street to say the pair allegedly beat him because they wanted his vape pen. The men allegedly put the victim in a chokehold and threw him to the ground.

The incident happened at a bar, but the report did not say which one.

The two men, both 22 years old, left the area after the incident and were later found by officers. One of them is accused of strangulation, battery and strong-armed robbery. The other man faces charges of strong armed robbery as party to a crime and disorderly conduct.

