Village of Oregon will host first Art Fair on Saturday

All 25 artists are from Madison and the surrounding areas with art ranging from paintings to jewelry, fiber art, wood working and stained glass.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Oregon will be holding its first Village Art Fair on Saturday with art from 25 local vendors on display for the public to purchase.

All 25 artists are from Madison and the surrounding areas with art ranging from paintings to jewelry, fiber art, wood working and stained glass.

The art fair aims to support local artists while helping the local economy.

“Art is really huge,” artist and chair of the Public Arts Committee Michelle Marx said. “We have a lot of local artists. Most of the artists here for the art show are local so it’s huge to bring art to Oregon and just promote business.”

In addition to the art fair, new sculptures have been placed around downtown Oregon thanks to state and local grants and a partnership with the city of Eau Claire.

“We have a map that will be available that people can walk around. A lot of them are downtown here so easy to go from sculpture to sculpture and see them,” Former Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch said. “I think it’ll put a smile on a lot of people’s faces when they see them.”

Sculptures are made by local artists along with artists from North Dakota and Colorado with the same effort to help support local Oregon artists and businesses.

“Supporting local artists, supporting local businesses, getting people to sort of come to Oregon. Make it sort of a destination and with the art changing every year, another reason to sort of come back to Oregon and it’s a great little village,” Glysch, who is also a member of the Public Arts Committee, said.

The art fair is on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waterman Triangle Park in Oregon.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

The Madison Police Department continues to investigate a homicide that happened outside the...
Investigation continues in killing outside Madison’s Lush Lounge, MPD says
East Side to get new summer market
UW Health’s Transplant Center just launched a new pediatric heart transplant program at...
UW Health launches pediatric heart transplant program
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors