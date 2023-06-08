Village of Oregon will host first Art Fair on Saturday

OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Village of Oregon will be holding its first Village Art Fair on Saturday with art from 25 local vendors on display for the public to purchase.

All 25 artists are from Madison and the surrounding areas with art ranging from paintings to jewelry, fiber art, wood working and stained glass.

The art fair aims to support local artists while helping the local economy.

“Art is really huge,” artist and chair of the Public Arts Committee Michelle Marx said. “We have a lot of local artists. Most of the artists here for the art show are local so it’s huge to bring art to Oregon and just promote business.”

In addition to the art fair, new sculptures have been placed around downtown Oregon thanks to state and local grants and a partnership with the city of Eau Claire.

“We have a map that will be available that people can walk around. A lot of them are downtown here so easy to go from sculpture to sculpture and see them,” Former Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch said. “I think it’ll put a smile on a lot of people’s faces when they see them.”

Sculptures are made by local artists along with artists from North Dakota and Colorado with the same effort to help support local Oregon artists and businesses.

“Supporting local artists, supporting local businesses, getting people to sort of come to Oregon. Make it sort of a destination and with the art changing every year, another reason to sort of come back to Oregon and it’s a great little village,” Glysch, who is also a member of the Public Arts Committee, said.

The art fair is on Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Waterman Triangle Park in Oregon.

