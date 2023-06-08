Winona police say human remains found, Madeline Kingsbury’s ex-boyfriend arrested

WINONA, Min. (WEAU) - Authorities in Winona say human remains were found Wednesday afternoon, leading to the arrest of Adam Fravel, the ex-boyfriend of missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury.

A Facebook post from the Winona Police Department says a Fillmore County deputy found human remains in some brush off Highway 43 north of Mabel, Minnesota.

The remains were located using information generated during the investigation into Kingsbury’s disappearance.

Because of this, law enforcement personnel arrested Fravel, who is the father of Kingsbury’s children, on probable cause in connection to her disappearance.

Winona police say numerous members of the Winona Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agents and crime scene personnel, and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are working to positively identify the remains as quickly as possible.

An update will be shared on Thursday once more information is confirmed, and a press conference is being planned at the Winona City Council Chambers.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.