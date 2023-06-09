Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin gives financial assets to community organizations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After revealing it would be closing for good this summer, the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin said Thursday that its remaining financial assets will be transferred to other organizations that support dementia research and care.

ADAW Executive Director Jeff Hamm and Board President Carol Koby explained the nonprofit’s assets will go on to support participants in dementia studies and outreach in Dane County’s African American community, as well as care in nursing homes and community-based residential facilities. Funds will be transferred to five community organizations:

Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Dane County: ADRC plans to use the funds to run its existing support programs along with the county’s Dementia Care Specialist program. Staff will also teach an introductory program on dementia for those in the early stages of the disease and their primary care partners.

Agrace: Agrace plans to use the funding to increase dementia services at the Adult Day Center.

Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Institute: The organization will use the funding for a study to learn how health, economic and social factors impact African American people who are at risk for Alzheimer’s.

LeadingAge Wisconsin (LA-W): LA-W will use the funding for enhanced dementia care at its member facilities through a new staff training program. The sessions have a focus on rural counties.

Cairasu All Things Alzheimer’s: The organization will use the funds to give financial assistance to unpaid dementia caregivers, with a focus on them receiving self-care.

“We hope you are as impressed by the plans of these organizations as we are,” the organization leaders wrote. “These plans build on our ADAW mission.”

The nonprofit explained in April that it would be shutting down its services on June 30 after nearly four decades. In a letter Hamm wrote to families, he explained the decision was made due to “serious financial and staffing challenges.”

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services projects by 2040, dementia will affect more than 17,000 people in Dane Co. ages 65 and up. This estimate is roughly twice that of the current population with dementia.

NBC15′s John Stofflet is a volunteer board member of the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.

