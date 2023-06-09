American Family Insurance Championship begins Friday

By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Family Insurance Championship begins on Friday.

Tournament host Steve Stricker will tee off at 11:10 a.m.

Madison native Jerry Kelly will get going at 10:50 a.m.

Both Stricker and Kelly will be starting on the first tee.

Here’s a link to all the starting times for Friday’s first round of the Am Fam Championship.

