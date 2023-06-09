American Family Insurance Championship begins Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Family Insurance Championship begins on Friday.

Tournament host Steve Stricker will tee off at 11:10 a.m.

Madison native Jerry Kelly will get going at 10:50 a.m.

Both Stricker and Kelly will be starting on the first tee.

Here’s a link to all the starting times for Friday’s first round of the Am Fam Championship.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.