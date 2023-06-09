A Cool Down For The Weekend

Clouds move in on Saturday

Showers later Saturday

Cooler air moves in Sunday

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dry, warm, and sunny is how we are ending the work week here in our area, but we have some changes this weekend that will bring the potential of showers and cooler temperatures. This morning we were a little cooler than average, in the low 50s, then this afternoon we warmed into the upper 70s, with areas west, into the lower 80s.

What’s Coming Up...

We’ve been watching the weather for the weekend and the potential for some much-needed rain in our area. A cold front will be moving south through our area, but the timing of the system is still a bit questionable. We’ll see clouds on the increase through the morning and temperatures will still warm to the lower 80s. The earliest that we can expect the front and any precipitation will be during the afternoon, but the trend has been slower which means any showers and thunderstorms will likely be late evening or overnight. By Sunday morning, the front will be fully through and much of the showers will be over. We’re expecting anywhere between ¼ - 1/2″ of welcomed rain. This won’t take care of our current drought situation, but any rain at this point will help.

Looking Ahead...

Sunday will be a much cooler day as winds switch around to the north. Our highs on Sunday will only be in the mid-60s and only slightly warmer on Monday. Skies will be cloudier for the beginning of the week, but we’ll be looking at another dry stretch later next week with temperatures back into the 80s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.