Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers

WASHINGTON (WMTV) – A Wisconsin congressmember wants to make sure that students across the country are not stuck with just white milk when they go through the lunch line at school. Responding to a report that the federal government may bar elementary and middle schools from serving flavored milk, including chocolate and strawberry, Rep. Tom Tiffany has filed legislation to block such a ban.

In fact, the bill introduced by Tiffany (R-WI) and seven fellow congressmembers goes completely the other way with its Milk is Indisputably Liked by Kids Act of 2023. Their MILK Act would not only stop a prohibition, it would require schools to offer students flavored milk, although it does not say what flavors the school must stock.

“Chocolate milk is full of rich nutrients that support bone growth and development, and millions of children enjoy drinking it. From the looks of things, maybe instead of trying to cancel chocolate milk, President Biden ought to drink a carton or two,” Tiffany wrote in a statement announcing the bill.

The language of the new bill appears to require schools to offer flavored milk, but leaves serving plain milk optional. Current federal law stipulates that schools need to provide a variety of fluid milk options, and it lists flavored, unflavored, and lactose-free as options. The proposed legislation stipulates that schools “shall offer flavored milk,” while they may offer plain or lactose-free options.

The Wall Street Journal report on the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s proposed ban indicates chocolate milk can contain as much sugar as soda.

“From a public health perspective, it makes a lot of sense to try to limit the servings of these flavored milks because they do have quite a lot of added sugar,” Erica Lauren Kenney, a nutrition professor with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said to the Wall Street Journal.

While limiting flavored milk only to high schools is on the table, agency officials have the option to let the lower grades still serve it; however, both plans include a proposal to limit the sugar in flavored milk. The WSJ statement indicates a decision is expected early next year and would be enforced in 2025.

Tiffany’s statement cited a Journal of the American Diabetic Association study that was being promoted by the National Dairy Council which the latter organization claimed showed removing flavored milk resulted in “a 62-63 percent reduction in milk consumption by kids in kindergarten through 5th grade, as well as a 50 percent reduction in 6th through 8th grades.”

The Journal’s page for the study, which is behind a paywall, also linked to a report that after the removal of flavored milk, consumption of plain milk would rebound and increase over time. This study also found the availability of 100% fruit juice has a negative impact on milk consumption in schools.

Three of Tiffany’s fellow Republicans from Wisconsin – Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (5th Dist.), Rep. Glenn Grothman (6th Dist.), and Derrick Van Orden (3rd Dist.) – have also sponsored the bill as have Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.), and Scott Perry (R-Penn.). It is backed by the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, International Dairy Foods Association, and Wisconsin Farm Bureau.

