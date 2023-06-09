Fmr. Dane Co. sheriff to take over county’s new justice reform department

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney is coming back to work for the county for a limited term as a new department launches.

Mahoney will be the director of the county’s new Department of Justice Reform, County Executive Joe Parisi announced Friday. Mahoney’s will serve as director while the county works with a national recruiter to help fill the position permanently. He will serve for a limited term until early next year and help the person selected for the job transition into it.

The Dept. of Justice Reform, created in the 2023 budget, will focus on reducing racial disparities and disproportionate incarcerations.

“I am excited to be rejoining our dedicated criminal justice partners, our Sheriff, District Attorney, Chief Judge and the Criminal Justice Council in implementing a data driven plan for criminal justice reform,” Mahoney said.

Mahoney was the sheriff of Dane County from 2006 until 2021, when he retired.

“I can’t think of anyone better suited to help start up a brand new agency focused on the work Dave cared so deeply about when he served as our Sheriff,” Parisi said. “Dave is a well-respected community leader who brings people together, which is exactly what’s needed to pursue the next round of reforms in our criminal justice system.”

The Dane County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution to approve Mahoney’s appointment in the coming weeks.

