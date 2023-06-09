Fun activities with the family this weekend in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s that time of the year when kids are getting out of school, and that means finding something fun to do for the whole family. Madison has plenty of things to do from now until Sunday.

Thursday is 608 Day in Madison, and the Hilldale Shopping Center celebrated by donating a portion of its sales to non-profit organizations throughout the community. Local singers sang in the plaza until 8 p.m. as they raised money for local charities.

And Friday night, the National Sängerfest 2023 is putting on a free performance at the Masonic Center at 6 p.m. for free! The Nord-Amerikanischer Sängerbund features singers from 10 states, representing 41 German choirs that will be presenting an evening of German songs. If you can’t see them Friday night, they will perform again on Saturday and Sunday.

You can also check out two days of Polkafest in downtown New Glarus. There will be free polka music and dancing Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And the Marquette Waterfront Festival is celebrating its 34th year with vendors, artists and restaurants the weekend of June 10 and 11. The Marquette Waterfront Festival takes place at Yahara Place Park.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.