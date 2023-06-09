Governor’s Service Awards honor volunteers with commitment to their community

12 RSVP of Dane County AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteers receiving 20 year service awards
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Governor’s Service Awards were presented to 65 individuals this year who demonstrated excellent volunteerism and a commitment to addressing social needs in Wisconsin.

These awards honor outstanding Wisconsin volunteers, AmeriCorps members, AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers and national service organizations.

Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez congratulated the honorees at the awards service on Wednesday, which was sponsored by Serve Wisconsin, the state commission for national and community service.

“All of you set an incredible example of wat it means to take care of our fellow neighbor and the people in the state,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the honorees had worked to advance education goals, helped to provide access to quality healthcare and had brought positive change in their community.

Forty-nine of those honored were AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who had reached 20 years of serving their community. Rodriguez specifically addressed this group:

“Thank you for every hour of your time and energy you’ve given to helping those in need,” Rodriguez said. “The total impact of your collective years of service is vast and truly a feat worthy of this recognition. Thank you everyone for your dedicated service to Wisconsin and to the people of this state.”

