Green Co. officials searching for woman last seen Wednesday in Monroe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 39-year-old rural Monticello woman who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post Friday, the agency stated Karla Rasmussen was last seen in Monroe.

Officials described her as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds and having blue eyes and blonde hair. She also has several tattoos on her arms.

Rasmussen was last seen driving a dark gray 2013 Dodge Avenger with Wisconsin plates 758SWH.

Anyone with information on where she is was urged to call the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-328-9400 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-I-C-Crime (1-800-422-7463).

