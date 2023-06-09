Green Co. officials searching for woman last seen Wednesday in Monroe

Karla Rasmussen
Karla Rasmussen(Green County Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 39-year-old rural Monticello woman who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.

In a Facebook post Friday, the agency stated Karla Rasmussen was last seen in Monroe.

Officials described her as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 175 pounds and having blue eyes and blonde hair. She also has several tattoos on her arms.

Rasmussen was last seen driving a dark gray 2013 Dodge Avenger with Wisconsin plates 758SWH.

Anyone with information on where she is was urged to call the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-328-9400 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-I-C-Crime (1-800-422-7463).

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.) appears in Chippewa Falls, Wis. to discuss the FARM Act on Feb. 10,...
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
Flavored milk mandate pushed by WI GOP congressmembers
A cool down for Sunday
A Cool Down For The Weekend
12 RSVP of Dane County AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteers receiving 20 year service awards
Governor’s Service Awards honor volunteers with commitment to their community