Gun stolen from Madison apartment complex storage area

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A gun that was being kept in a Madison apartment building storage space was stolen Thursday night, the city’s police department reported.

According to the Madison Police Department, the weapon and a gun safe were taken from the storage area at the complex, in the 700 block of Jupiter Drive. The gun’s owner called police around 9 p.m. after noticing the door to the storage area was ajar.

The victim explained to officers he had been out of town since early this week and spotted the open door on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com

