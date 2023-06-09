Neighbors help resident escape Beaver Dam home fire, fire dept. reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Neighbors helped a resident escape off the roof of a home after a fire Thursday night in Beaver Dam.

The report of a porch fire came in to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office around 7:25 p.m. on the 200 block of E. Third Street. Crews reported seeing the fire on the first and second floors of the home when they arrived.

Two people were home when the fire started, one of which was able to quickly evacuate. Officials noted the other person was upstairs in the home and went on the roof through a second-story window before being helped down.

Crews pulled out several hose lines and entered the home, reporting heavy flames. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control within a half hour of arriving. BDFD said firefighters stayed at the home for several hours to make sure there were no hot spots remaining.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

