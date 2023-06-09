Reedsburg man out on bond for drug charges, arrested on new drug charges

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) – A Reedsburg man who already faces drug-related charges stemming from an arrest earlier this year was arrested again last week and now faces even more drug charges. Both cases accuse the suspect of possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver it.

According to the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office, one of its deputies stopped a vehicle being driven by Robert Sullivan for an alleged equipment violation around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31. The sheriff’s office release did not indicate the type of violation; however, a court filing the next day shows he was charged with a violation of stopping light requirements.

The deputy recognized Sullivan, the statement continued, and believed he may still be out on bail from a January arrest. Sullivan, 43, gave the deputy and a Reedsburg police officer who arrived on the scene to search his Mercedes SUV. While getting out of his vehicle, Sullivan allegedly pulled a digital scale and two plastic baggies with prescription pills believed to be fentanyl in them and threw those items into a nearby grassy area.

Following the search, Sullivan was taken into custody and charged him with possession of fentanyl, possession of narcotics, and four felony counts of bail jumping, in addition to two misdemeanors.

A search of Sullivan’s home in Reedsburg by the city’s police department and members of the Sauk Co. Drug Task Force on Tuesday found evidence of drug sales, drug paraphernalia, and suspected THC, the Sheriff’s Office statement continued, adding that more charges may be in store for Sullivan.

In January, Sullivan was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of bail jumping. He has a plea hearing for that case set for this coming Wednesday, June 14, court records show. An arraignment on the new charges is set for the same day.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.