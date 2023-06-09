Remembering the massive flooding that drained Lake Delton 15 years ago

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fifteen years ago today, millions of gallons of water drained from Lake Delton when flooding breached its edge, spilling into the Wisconsin River.

“When the lake was all of a sudden gone, it kind of felt like I lost my best friend,” Dells Watersports Owner Steve Zowin said.

Zowin sells canoes, fishing boats and pontoons, some of which were destroyed when Lake Delton drained on June 9, 2008.

“I was on the lake the morning of when the breach happened. I was towing that upside down pontoon boat over toward the launch where we could get it recovered but we had to cut it loose because the lake was going down fast,” Zowin said. “All of a sudden bumping bottom, the boats bumping bottom and we’ve got to get out of here!”

Lake Delton community remembers lake drain 15 years later (Marcus Aarsvold)

Since 2008, Zowin’s business recovered and expanded to Castle Rock Lake.

Tommy Bartlett’s Exploratory Owner and Lake Delton Village Board Member Tom Diehl remembered standing on his friend’s driveway shortly before the sand underneath gave out and the house completely washed away.

“I said we have to get off of this because this is not going to be here much longer,” Diehl said. “The breach of the lake was catastrophic to the tourism industry that summer because you had four or five attractions that utilized the lake for their business.”

Diehl is proud of the Lake Delton community for uniting and repairing the lake quickly so businesses that lost money could recover.

Lake Delton community reflects on changes after massive flooding caused lake drain 15 years ago (Marcus Aarsvold)

“A lot of good things came out of a bad situation and so we’ve got to look at the positives about it,” he said. “All of the point source pollution where runoff was coming into the lake, filling with sedimentation, we fixed all of those.”

Zowin also said he’s proud of the community for helping one another recover and looks forward to the 2023 summer recreation season.

