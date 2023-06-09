Republican Rep. Gallagher won’t run for US Senate in Wisconsin, leaving open field

Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher won’t run for U.S. Senate in 2024 against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, leaving an open GOP field with no declared candidates in the battleground state
FILE - Chairman Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., listens during a hearing of a special House...
FILE - Chairman Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., listens during a hearing of a special House committee dedicated to countering China, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Washington. Gallagher announced Friday, June 9, 2023, that he won't run for U.S. Senate in 2024 against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, leaving an open GOP field with no declared candidates in the battleground state. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher announced Friday that he won’t run for U.S. Senate in 2024 against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, leaving an open GOP field with no declared candidates in the battleground state.

Gallagher was the highest profile Republican said to be considering a run against Baldwin, who is seeking a third term after an 11-point win in 2018. Baldwin is viewed as a formidable opponent due to her strong showing six years ago, her high profile across the state and her ability to raise money.

Democrats, including Baldwin, are defending 23 seats in the U.S. Senate in 2024, including two held by independents who caucus with Democrats. That's compared with just 10 seats that Republicans hope to keep in their column.

Wisconsin's other senator, Republican Ron Johnson, narrowly won reelection to a third term in November. Baldwin will be on the ballot in a presidential year in a state where four of the past six presidential elections have been decided by less than a percentage point.

Gallagher, in a statement, said that his position chairing a House committee on China gives him a "rare, bipartisan opportunity" in Congress to "help restore American strength, prevent war in the Pacific, and defend our basic freedoms from communist aggression."

Gallagher, a fierce critic of Beijing, said his work on the China committee serving in Congress will be his focus. He said he will seek a fifth term representing northeast Wisconsin next year.

The announcement comes the day before Baldwin and Wisconsin Democrats were gathering in Green Bay for their state convention. Republicans are meeting starting June 16 in La Crosse.

Several other Republicans are considering taking on Baldwin, but none have officially announced.

Gallagher’s decision to opt out of the race leave Republicans “staring down another chaotic, messy, intra-party primary,” said Wisconsin Democratic Party spokesperson Arik Wolk.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, representing northern Wisconsin in Congress since winning a special election in May 2020, has been traveling the state meeting with Republicans ahead of a potential Senate run.

Tiffany is a staunch backer of former President Donald Trump. Tiffany, as a member of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, voted not to certify election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, the only two states where objections were taken. Tiffany also signed on to a Republican lawsuit filed in Texas with the U.S. Supreme Court that would have thrown out Wisconsin's presidential votes and instead had the election decided by the state's Republican-controlled Legislature.

Others considering a Senate run are Madison businessman Eric Hovde, who lost in a Republican primary for Senate in 2018, Franklin businessman Scott Mayer and former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, a staunch Trump supporter who backed false claims of fraud after the 2020 election.

Clarke tweeted Friday in response to Gallagher's news that none of the Republicans considering a run “energizes or excites the base voter like I do.”

FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions confirmation hearing for Julie Su to be the Labor Secretary, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Washington. Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher announced Friday, June 9, 2023, that he won't run for U.S. Senate in 2024 against Baldwin, leaving an open GOP field with no declared candidates in the battleground state.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

The Joint Finance Committee votes on education spending on Thursday.
Wisconsin GOP gives licensing agency fraction of workers governor asked for to improve performance
Milwaukee Brewers' Joey Wiemer is congratulatecd after hitting a two-run home run during the...
Wiemer has 2 HRs, 5 RBIs as Brewers roll to 10-2 victory over Orioles
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames is congratulated by Christian Yelich after hitting a two-run...
Brewers’ Adames returns less than 2 weeks after getting hit in head with liner while in dugout
Milwaukee Bucks new head coach Adrian Griffin poses for a picture at a news conference Tuesday,...
Bucks’ Adrian Griffin appreciates chance to begin head coaching career with contender