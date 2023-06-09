Office of School Safety at risk after budget committee declines DOJ additional funds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A statewide resource with a goal of keeping Wisconsin schools safe is at risk of being cut after the state legislature released their budget proposal Thursday.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul requested $2.2 million and sixteen fulltime positions in support of the Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety (OSS). The initiative began in 2018 following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The DOJ received additional funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Kaul continued to allocate toward the office over the past few years.

“I was a senior in high school when the Columbine shooting happened and that was a shock to people around the country. And rightly so,” Kaul said. “And what’s happened over the last 20 plus years, unfortunately, is that mass shootings in general and that includes shootings at our schools have become more common.”

Thursday, the Republican-led Joint Committee on Finance decided not to include any additional funding for the DOJ in their proposed budget.

“The Joint Committee on Finance continued funding the Office of School Safety at current levels, to continue performing the core functions of the Office, along with funding $2.5M in additional grants for critical incident mapping,” Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born said in a statement Friday. “The committee cannot backfill the expansion of government that occurred in nearly every agency due to one-time federal money, and this Office is no different.”

Director of Safety and Security at Middleton Cross-Plains Area School District James Blodgett said non-violent crisis intervention and a 24/7 tip line are just a few of many life-saving tools OSS offers.

“The Office of School Safety of course is leveraging the tax money from the state, and I think it’s a really good use of our tax money,” Blodgett said. “I think keeping our students safe, providing them with the resources when they need them, it really is what our money is supposed to be used for.”

Student Activates Coordinator and Safety Coordinator Brad Crandell said the more people in a school that do OSS training, the better off students are going to be.

“I think we need more awareness that the world’s changing and we need to change with it,” Crandell said. “It’s ok to be afraid, it’s ok to have fears, but as a staff, we need to do our best to say when you enter this place, you are safe. If the place is safe, the students will want to engage, they’ll want to learn and they’ll leave here with everything we need them to.”

According to the DOJ, the OSS has around 12 positions that are funded by federal dollars, which are expected to run out by December.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.