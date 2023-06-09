Teens robbed after turning down marijuana

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two teens explained to Madison Police Department officers they were robbed at gunpoint right after telling someone they did not want to buy any marijuana from the person.

According to the MPD report, the pair were waiting for a bus at East Towne Mall around 7:20 p.m. when an SUV rolled up. Someone in the vehicle offered to sell them drugs, but the teens said no. At that point, the would-be seller drew a gun and robbed them.

The police department indicated that, as of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made. Its statement did not include a description of the SUV or the suspect.

MPD’s investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

