UW-Whitewater hosts Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games for first time

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 1,400 athletes are set to compete in the Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games this weekend, and for the first time, the games are being held at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Looking for a place to allow athletes to compete at the highest level, President and CEO of Special Olympics Wisconsin Chad Hershner said UW-Whitewater came across as an appealing location.

“Our whole sports team went through a process of looking at where are the best facilities that meet the needs of our athletes,” Hershner said.

Thursday’s opening ceremony kicked off Special Olympics Wisconsin’s 51st Summer Games.

Morgan Anderson, the Director of Camps and Conferences for UW-Whitewater, said the university worked closely with the organization to create a welcoming environment for athletes.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of it,” Anderson said. “Serving individuals with all abilities is a priority mission for UW-Whitewater. We’re excited because our spaces meet their needs.”

Because of the university’s commitment to serving athletes with all abilities, Hershner said holding the games at UW-Whitewater was a natural fit.

“We went through and looked at facilities all across the state and knowing UW-Whitewater’s commitment to people of all abilities really aligned great with our mission and the work that we do at Special Olympics,” Hershner said.

Hershner said the commitment to serving athletes goes beyond what’s seen on the field.

“We have a whole healthy athletes initiative,” Hershner said. “While the athletes are here, they can get free hearing tests. We have our partnership with Delta Dental, and they have students here from Marquette University providing free dental Screenings for our athletes. So while they’re here, when they’re not competing, they have access to all those other resources.”

Athletes participating in this year’s Summer Games range from ages 4 to 94.

The games will feature competition in track and field, cornhole, powerlifting, soccer and tennis. The events will span over the course of Friday and Saturday.

