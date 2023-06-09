UW-Whitewater hosts Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games for first time

Over 1,400 athletes are set to compete in the Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games this weekend.
By Tyler Peters
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 1,400 athletes are set to compete in the Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games this weekend, and for the first time, the games are being held at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Looking for a place to allow athletes to compete at the highest level, President and CEO of Special Olympics Wisconsin Chad Hershner said UW-Whitewater came across as an appealing location.

“Our whole sports team went through a process of looking at where are the best facilities that meet the needs of our athletes,” Hershner said.

Thursday’s opening ceremony kicked off Special Olympics Wisconsin’s 51st Summer Games.

Morgan Anderson, the Director of Camps and Conferences for UW-Whitewater, said the university worked closely with the organization to create a welcoming environment for athletes.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of it,” Anderson said. “Serving individuals with all abilities is a priority mission for UW-Whitewater. We’re excited because our spaces meet their needs.”

Because of the university’s commitment to serving athletes with all abilities, Hershner said holding the games at UW-Whitewater was a natural fit.

“We went through and looked at facilities all across the state and knowing UW-Whitewater’s commitment to people of all abilities really aligned great with our mission and the work that we do at Special Olympics,” Hershner said.

Hershner said the commitment to serving athletes goes beyond what’s seen on the field.

“We have a whole healthy athletes initiative,” Hershner said. “While the athletes are here, they can get free hearing tests. We have our partnership with Delta Dental, and they have students here from Marquette University providing free dental Screenings for our athletes. So while they’re here, when they’re not competing, they have access to all those other resources.”

Athletes participating in this year’s Summer Games range from ages 4 to 94.

The games will feature competition in track and field, cornhole, powerlifting, soccer and tennis. The events will span over the course of Friday and Saturday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Four arrested during Dane Co. traffic operation

Latest News

generic fire truck
Neighbors help resident escape Beaver Dam home fire, fire dept. reports
Madison Police Department
Two suspects accused of attacking man over vape pen in downtown Madison
Two suspects accused of attacking man over vape pen in downtown Madison
Family in shock after 1999 van crash survivor killed in Madison hit-and-run