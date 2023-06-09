Wisconsin finishes dead last in two racial equality reports, Wallethub finds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two separate studies comparing different measures of racial equality across the United States yielded the same result for Wisconsin: A worst-in-the-nation ranking.

On Wednesday, Wallethub released the two new surveys, one of which targeted equality between Black and white Americans in education, while the other tracked their civic engagement. In education, the Badger State slotted in at 50 out of 50 states, while civic engagement put Wisconsin in 49th place. The latter list did not include Alaska or Hawaii but did have D.C., which meant Wisconsin was in last place there too.

To create the two overall rankings, WalletHub compiled 11 different metrics. In every one, Wisconsin finished in the bottom half and came in among the ten worst-ranked in most of them.

The state bottomed out when researchers compared public high school graduation rates and found the gap between white people and Black people larger than any other state. Its numbers indicate that difference is 12 times larger than first-place Hawaii.

Speaking about educational inequality in general, University of Pittsburgh Professor Sean Kelly explained there are many ways to measure it, from test scores to course taking experience to the attainment of degrees.

“Overall, a basic principle of educational inequality is that schools are less unequal places than the rest of society, so the more intense we can make schooling, the more we can offer kids the chance to be at school, and in high-quality after-school programs, the better off we will be,” he continued.

Across those varying measurements identified by Kelly, Wisconsin ranked the highest in the traditional college entrance tests, finishing mid-pack in mean SAT score and just outside the bottom 10 in average ACT score. The rankings in each educational category (1 = Most Equality; 25 = Average):

46th - Share of adults with at least a high school degree

44th - Share of adults with at least a bachelor’s degree

46th - Standardized-test scores

27th - Mean SAT score

39th - Average ACT score

50th - Public high school graduation rate

Kelly also pointed out the educational rankings likely reflect more than what is happening in the classroom. He explained the social side of schooling is as important as the academic, and social problems can get in the way of a student reaching their full potential.

“For example, extracurriculars are not merely a ‘garnish,’ they are central to the school experience,” he added. “However, even as we have good things to invest in, we cannot hold schools accountable for solving all of the problems in our communities or society.”

When it came to racial equality in social and civic engagement, Wisconsin fared little better than educational outcomes.

“Civic engagement plays a vital role in promoting justice, empowerment, and solidarity, especially within communities of color,” Indiana University Associate Professor Brad R. Fulton explained. “Engaging in civic activities gives people of color a voice and empowers them to actively participate in decision-making processes that affect their lives.”

Only the District of Columbia had a larger gap in single-parent households. Wisconsin also landed in the bottom five for the difference in share of the adult population on parole.

The highest Wisconsin reached in any of the five categories included was 35th in voter turnout rate, an important metric given its status as a swing state in federal elections. The rankings in each educational category (1 = Most Equality; 25 = Average):

48th - Share of single-parent households

45th - Share of adult population on parole

42nd - Share of veterans

38th - Volunteer rate

35th - Voter-turnout rate

Wagner College Associate Professor Bernadette Ludwig pointed out voter turnout, specifically, as an important element of civic engagement, and noted that minorities can be disproportionally affected by laws and regulations that purge voter rolls, ID requirements, reductions in polling stations, and other potential changes. Finally, she criticized gerrymandering efforts designed to limit the voice in the minority community.

“Not surprisingly, this has left many voters who are ethno-racial minorities disenfranchised and thus disillusioned,” she said.

