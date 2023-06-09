Wisconsin golf fans bringing plenty of energy to American Family Insurance Championship

Over the event’s weekend, organizers anticipate 10,000 to 20,000 attendees daily.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The American Family Insurance Championship is taking over University Ridge from Friday to Sunday, and along with the golf, fans are coming to the Madison area, bringing plenty of passion.

“If you’re in their Gallery, especially when maybe Steve Stricker, the host of this tournament, or Jerry Kelly, who’s won twice, both hometown heroes, when they’re out there, you hear a lot of shouts,” said Killarney golf media senior writer Gary D’Amato.

“I think this tournament draws as good as the majors on this tour because of that fan base, and you know, it’s been great because when you get weather like this, you know, even when it rains, everybody comes out here because they want to support,” said pro-am participant Eric Bechtel.

From the annual AmFam Championship to the Ryder Cup, to the U.S. Senior Open Championship at the end of June in Stevens Point, there are plenty of premier events for Wisconsin golf fanatics. The interest in the sport has yielded the investment of beautiful courses across the state, including a new TPC Wisconsin course.

But for tournament director Nate Pokrass, the true mark of the investment in the sport is the number of volunteers each year.

“Volunteers are the backbone of PGA Tour events, and we’ve been fortunate to have nearly a thousand volunteers on an annual basis providing over 20,000 hours of volunteer service,” said Pokrass.

