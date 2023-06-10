Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane Co. to expand mentorship program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the school year over, one program is already looking ahead to the next. After a successful first year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County is set to expand its mentorship program at Marshall High School.

The program takes students who are in 10th grade and connects them with a professional in the area to serve as their mentor.

One mentor, who participated in the program’s first year, said she cherished the experience.

“Being able to speak with sophomores is actually one of my favorite things, and being able to mentor at this level, because they are really starting to think about their future,” Cela Castillo said.

Castillo said this past year was her first time being a mentor and she got to work with two students.

They have a lot of things they’re trying to figure out about themselves, but also just about the world and how they’re going to function in and outside of the education setting and more so in their lives,” Castillo said. “It was really great to kind of see that aspect.”

After serving 13 students in its first year, BBBS Program Director Simon Gott said they will welcome 17 new mentees for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We’re in a position to be able to teach them about things where schools might not have the capacity or a dedicated staff member to kind of fill those gaps,” Gott said.

Mentors are brought in on a volunteer basis and connect with their assigned student about once a month to discuss their mentee’s career goals and interests.

Some mentors guide students who are still searching for what they want to do.

“Students can join the program and think, ‘yeah, I want to pursue a career in theater,’ and they get to learn a little bit more about it and think, ‘you know what, maybe that’s not for me after all,’” Gott said. “And that’s all part of the process.”

After receiving positive feedback in its first year, Gott hopes to expand the program beyond Marshall High School.

“We’ve loved working with Marshall and we will continue to do so, but we would love to take this model and transfer it to other interested high schools in the area,” Gott said.

