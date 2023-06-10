Ceremony held for group of young Army Reserve soldiers deploying to Europe

By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of U.S. Army Reserve soldiers and their loved ones gathered at the Army Reserve Center in Madison Saturday to say their goodbyes.

Soldiers with the A3 Platoon, 826th Ordnance Company are deploying to Europe for about a year. According to First Lieutenant Marshall Jeppeson, they will be managing, storing, and transporting munitions for U.S. military training in the region.

First Lieutenant Jeppeson said the deployment ceremony brought up many different emotions.

“It’s the joy of all being together as a family one last day, but also there is that emotion in the back of mind of sadness, and realizing that these soldiers and this entire unit is gonna be away from a while,” he said. “And there’s a lot of emotions that go along with it: not all positive, but not all negative. It’s gonna be a great adventure pretty soon.”

He said the unit consists of many young soldiers, each one of them well well-prepared for the mission.

“We have a lot of junior enlisted who are under the age of 21. They have done some amazing things in their young lives already and this is a lot of their first deployments. So this is gonna be a huge step in the next direction for them. It’s gonna boost their military careers and it’s gonna cause a lot of stories to be told as soon as we get home.”

While First Lieutenant Jeppeson commands the troops overseas, his mother Tammy says she will rally the troops back home.

“A few moms I met at our last gathering and so we socialize, and we actually have got a communication going between us already to help each other out through this tough time of their deployment,” she said. “My heart is full, scared in some sense, and a little emotional, but he’s a good leader and these guys and women, seem like a big group of intelligent people and I think they’re gonna do well together.”

