Olbrich Gardens sees corpse flower bloom for second year in a row

One of Olbrich's four corpse flowers began to bloom Friday.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rare bloom happened at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens for the second year in a row Friday.

People lined up to see the corpse flower, amorphophallus titanium, a flower that only blooms 4-5 times in its 40-year lifespan.

The plant is known for its powerful, pungent odor that comes with the bloom, which is expected to last only 24-48 hours, Assistant Conservatory Curator Amanda Dix explained.

“Everybody’s just really excited, curious, just very intrigued with the flower cause it’s very rare, at least like in the Midwest,” Dix said. “Everybody’s just curious to kind of smell it and see what it smells like and it’s very interesting to look at. It’s very unusual.”

The flower began blooming around 4 p.m. Friday, and by Saturday, it had already started to close.

This is the second year in a row a corpse flower has bloomed at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens, however last year’s was a different flower, Dix said. Olbrich features 4 total corpse flowers.

The plant originates from Indonesia, so the Bolis Conservatory hosts a perfect tropical environment for the flowers, Dix says.

Visitors can sign up for a time slot to view the flower on Olbrich’s website. Tickets are $6 and needed for admission.

