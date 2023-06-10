Fitchburg fire displaces several residents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A structure fire displaced multiple residents in Fitchburg early Saturday morning.

The Fitchburg Fire Department heard reports of a fire at 2714 Pheasant Ridge Trail around 3:15 a.m. Saturday morning, the department said.

A resident of the property had called saying they saw smoke and fire in the building’s hallways.

The fire was found in the building’s attic and was quickly extinguished, FFD says.

FFD noted that several residents had to leave due to damage from both the fire and smoke, and the Red Cross was called to help the residents.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

