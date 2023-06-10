FPD: Shots fired in northwest Fitchburg

(FILE)
(FILE)(WMTV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg police are looking for anyone with information after receiving several reports of shots fired Friday night.

Multiple residents reported hearing gunshots around 11:18 p.m. Friday, FPD said.

The shots came from the 5100 block of Anton Dr. Police found bullet casings near Anton Dr and Carriage St, the department says.

Officers did not find any property damage, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling (608)266-6014 or via P3Tips.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
3 young children with unconscious pair in Janesville parking lot
Verona Police are investigating the death of a Madison woman found in a pond in the 100 block...
Madison woman found dead in Verona retention pond
Lemon Berry Layer Cake and Dark Chocolate PB Crunch will be added to the Culver's custard menu.
Culver’s announces new summer custard flavors
A Chicago man was sentenced on Friday, June 2, 2023, for running a drug operation that directed...
From “Posh luxury” to prison: Chicago kingpin sentenced for Madison cocaine shipments

Latest News

Janesville man charged for Fitchburg shots fired incident
One of Olbrich's four corpse flowers began to bloom Friday.
Corpse flower blooms for second year in a row
Handphibians perform at SummerPalooza
Madison festival celebrates the “joy of childhood”
Little impact with the coming rain
Showers Tonight, Cooler Tomorrow