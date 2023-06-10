FPD: Shots fired in northwest Fitchburg

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg police are looking for anyone with information after receiving several reports of shots fired Friday night.

Multiple residents reported hearing gunshots around 11:18 p.m. Friday, FPD said.

The shots came from the 5100 block of Anton Dr. Police found bullet casings near Anton Dr and Carriage St, the department says.

Officers did not find any property damage, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608)270-4300. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers by calling (608)266-6014 or via P3Tips.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

