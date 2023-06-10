Janesville man charged for Fitchburg shots fired incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man appeared in Dane County Circuit Court for a fight that ended in gunshots in May.

Larry A. Burrell, 42, was charged with 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Felon in Possession of a Firearm, court records show.

Burrell’s hearing date was set for June 21, and his bail was set for $10,000, according to court records.

Burrell had been arrested by FPD May 22 in connection with a shots fired incident on May 7 on Pike Dr. Police say an argument led to a physical fight that ended in gunshots.

Burrell violated his extended supervision, which was the result of a 2019 arrest, FPD explained. He was also prohibited from having a firearm.

